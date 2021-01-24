Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Hold

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

PCB stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $191.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,064 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. Insiders bought 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $333,621 over the last 90 days. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

