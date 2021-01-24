Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ET. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.93.

NYSE ET opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

