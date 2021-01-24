Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $178.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

AAXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.89.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.97, a P/E/G ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $256,532.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,990.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $170,924.97. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,186 shares of company stock worth $13,682,585 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

