Zacks Investment Research Lowers i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IIIV. Bank of America cut shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.13 million, a PE ratio of -715.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 in the last ninety days. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in i3 Verticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in i3 Verticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

