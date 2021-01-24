Zacks Investment Research Lowers Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

NYSE FI opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $706.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.11.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 209,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,978 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

