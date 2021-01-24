Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to Hold

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
Ipsen Company Profile
Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.
