Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to Hold

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Ipsen alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

IPSEY stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ipsen (IPSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.