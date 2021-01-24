Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Sell

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

