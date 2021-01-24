Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Hold

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE BRC opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. Brady has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brady by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Brady during the second quarter valued at $455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 12.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 70.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.