Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Get Boxlight alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOXL. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Boxlight stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $105.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.84.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Mark Starkey purchased 30,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope purchased 40,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $123,900. Company insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 2,118.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boxlight (BOXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.