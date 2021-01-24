Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALTM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $775.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

