Zacks: Brokerages Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Transcat posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. Transcat has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $37.42.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $82,372.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $769,367. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Transcat by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

