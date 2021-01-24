Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.18). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.89) to ($6.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.66) to ($3.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.57.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.