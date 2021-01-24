Zacks: Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.68. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

XRAY stock opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -248.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,136,000 after acquiring an additional 348,018 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 222,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $70,143,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

