Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.83. 2,365,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

