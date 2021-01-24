Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Anterix reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In related news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,641.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $821,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,008. 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Anterix by 361.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.