Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. The Southern reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25. The Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

