Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

SUPN stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

