Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report sales of $140.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.90 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $125.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $511.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.98 million to $513.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $669.86 million, with estimates ranging from $652.40 million to $687.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $261,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Helios Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLIO opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $59.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

