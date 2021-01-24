Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.22 Million

Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce sales of $89.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.33 million and the highest is $90.10 million. Exponent posted sales of $102.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $370.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.42 million to $371.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $403.48 million, with estimates ranging from $392.05 million to $414.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $93.24 on Thursday. Exponent has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at $23,648,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,340.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 818.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Exponent by 151.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

