Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.22. CNH Industrial reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Bank of Italy raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,057,000 after buying an additional 1,521,151 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,213,000 after buying an additional 2,648,199 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,712,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after buying an additional 218,620 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 21.8% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after buying an additional 598,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,643,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 65,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

