Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,729,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.87.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

