Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post sales of $68.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.50 million and the lowest is $68.34 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $69.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $283.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.17 million to $283.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $293.40 million, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $294.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $690.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in AngioDynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AngioDynamics by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

