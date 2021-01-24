Zacks: Analysts Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $11.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

