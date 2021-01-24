Zacks: Analysts Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 192.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

VIRT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 762,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

