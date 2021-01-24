Zacks: Analysts Expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $497.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to post sales of $497.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.50 million and the highest is $513.00 million. TCF Financial reported sales of $538.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,831,000 after buying an additional 332,170 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after buying an additional 76,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after buying an additional 244,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,603,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,453,000 after acquiring an additional 103,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $45.42.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

