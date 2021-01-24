Zacks: Analysts Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter.

RYAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Shares of RYAM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 496,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.02 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

