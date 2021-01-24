Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post sales of $384.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $432.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 571,852 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after acquiring an additional 507,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 383,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 911,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

