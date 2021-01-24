Zacks: Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post -$1.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.81) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.74) and the highest is $0.10. Novavax posted earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($5.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.48) to ($3.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $33.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.56.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.98. 2,598,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,959. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.69.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 1,799.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

