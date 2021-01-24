Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report $12.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.20 million and the highest is $13.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $51.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $65.30 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $65.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NGMS traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 87,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,500. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.42. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.