Zacks: Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. Floor & Decor posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

NYSE:FND opened at $101.41 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $1,652,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,362.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $420,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $69,734.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,543 shares of company stock worth $15,530,794 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $74,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

