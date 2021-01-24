Zacks: Analysts Expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Beyond Air reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 37.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XAIR opened at $6.29 on Friday. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

