Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. NIKE posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $1,001,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $139.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.85. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

