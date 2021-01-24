Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $460,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 million to $1.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.91 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

INFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. 9,335,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,357. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

