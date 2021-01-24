Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $460,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 million to $1.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.91 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

INFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. 9,335,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,357. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.