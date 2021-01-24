Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Funko reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Funko by 444.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at $73,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 13.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FNKO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 357,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

