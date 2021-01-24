Zacks: Analysts Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.46. County Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $40,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,698.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Insiders sold a total of 45,889 shares of company stock valued at $962,660 in the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. 39,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

