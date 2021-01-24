Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post sales of $111.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.41 million and the lowest is $110.10 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $122.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $354.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $355.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $396.71 million, with estimates ranging from $395.31 million to $398.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,172,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.