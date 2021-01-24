Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

