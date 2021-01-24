Yucaipa Acquisition (NYSE:YAC) Trading Down 0.4%

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 149,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 132,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 626,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 1.45% of Yucaipa Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

