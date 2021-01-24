YIELD App (YLD) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and $1.32 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00700296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.79 or 0.04395153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018376 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YLD is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

