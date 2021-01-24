Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XRX. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

XRX opened at $21.07 on Friday. Xerox has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 60,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $1,135,989.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

