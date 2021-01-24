W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.16 Million

Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report $77.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.12 million and the highest is $78.20 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $151.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $329.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.12 million to $330.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $396.00 million, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $398.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 450.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.34. 2,780,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,182. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $331.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

