Wrapped BNB Hits Market Capitalization of $88.72 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $88.72 million and $34.25 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $40.98 or 0.00128378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00129226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00283426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.24 or 1.02374041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,164,991 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

