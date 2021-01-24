Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.60 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $143.98 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $31,914.80 or 1.00185941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00025773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00022634 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 112,872 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.