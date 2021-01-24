World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INT. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of INT stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $41.05.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,398 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 391,368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 214,995 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

