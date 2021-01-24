William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIMHY shares. Morgan Stanley cut William Hill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get William Hill alerts:

OTCMKTS WIMHY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,643. William Hill has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.28.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.