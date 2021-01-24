William Blair Initiates Coverage on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.94.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $172,586,033.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,302,779 shares in the company, valued at $59,483,049.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

