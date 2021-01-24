Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.29

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $7.09. Wienerberger shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 1,558 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

