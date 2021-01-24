Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Shares Down 8.9%

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT)’s share price traded down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 4,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 68,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Whiting USA Trust II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WHZT)

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2019, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 368.3 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 44 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states.

