WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms have commented on WHF. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

WHF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $279.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $177,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

