White Pine Investment CO Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

XOM stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

